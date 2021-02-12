(CNN)CNN Opinion asks commentators to weigh in on the fourth day of former President Donald Trump's second impeachment trial.
This defense presentation strikes me as exactly - although it's wrong - the kind of pseudo legal argument that will provide some cover for Republican Senators wishing to avert their gaze from the facts— Carrie Cordero (@carriecordero) February 12, 2021
Today isn't about making sound constitutional arguments. It's about giving Senate Republicans something to say to reporters and constituents when they vote no on conviction.— Julian Zelizer (@julianzelizer) February 12, 2021
When I get through the anger and the indignation and the disgust at all of these lies, I'm just left feeling profoundly sad. I'm sad an attack on our democracy happened. I'm sad we saw it coming. I'm sad there are still people who would defend the man who caused it.— Jill Filipovic (@JillFilipovic) February 12, 2021
I guess the argument is, what, that we need to protect the right of future presidents to incite insurrections?— David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) February 12, 2021
If I made these arguments in any of my first-year law school classes, I would not have made it to my second year of law school.— Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) February 12, 2021
If this were a law school exam answer it would get an F. The point is Trump's use of speech constituted an abrogation of his constitutional duties as president. Trump lawyer is not addressing this, the main point.— Jennifer Rodgers (@JenGRodgers) February 12, 2021
Van der Veen says the political rhetoric has gone over the top and most would like it to stop ....— Norm Eisen (@NormEisen) February 12, 2021
after he and Schoen have given us an 78 minutes of ugly partisan rhetoric.
There has been strong rhetoric on all sides but there has been incitement of insurrection on one only
It looks like Trump's defense is yet another loyalty test. Instead of giving GOP senators an easy legal fig leaf to hide behind, he wants them to sign onto yet another dishonest, absurd conspiracy theory, to force them to become even more closely tethered to him— Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) February 12, 2021
This legal strategy is the same as Trump's political one that lost GOP first the House, then the WH, then the Senate:— Norm Eisen (@NormEisen) February 12, 2021
Feed the right-wing fringe at the expense of the other 2/3's of Americans.
The irrelevance and overkill of these videos has no other purpose.
Black Lives Matter protesters will be the first to tell you that they are not protesting at the behest or encouragement of Democratic politicians. The Capitol rioters, on the other hand, were very clear that they were heeding the call of Donald Trump. That's a big difference.— Jill Filipovic (@JillFilipovic) February 12, 2021
The fact that "fight" is a word that humans use does not prove anything.— Elie Honig (@eliehonig) February 12, 2021