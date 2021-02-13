Incest accusation in prominent family prompts French national reckoning with child abuse

Editor's note: The article contains descriptions of alleged abuse that some may find disturbing.

Paris (CNN) It all started with damning allegations from book excerpts published in France's prestigious Le Monde newspaper as the new year began.

"I was 14 and I let it go (...). I was 14, I knew and didn't say anything."

"My stepfather would come into my brother's room. I could hear his footsteps in the hallway and knew he was joining him. In this silence, I imagined things. That he was asking my brother to stroke him maybe, to suck him.

"I was waiting. I was waiting for him to come out of the room, full of unfamiliar and immediately despised smells," the book's author, 45-year old lawyer Camille Kouchner, wrote. "By not naming what was happening, I participated in the incest."

More than a month after its publication, Kouchner's book, "La familia grande," continues to rock France.

