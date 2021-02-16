Australian Prime Minister apologizes to former staffer allegedly raped in Parliament office

Canberra, Australia (CNN) Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison apologized Tuesday to a former government staffer who alleged that she was raped by a colleague in Parliament House two years ago.

Morrison promised an investigation into the alleged rape and the culture inside the country's political capital, a day after the former staff member went to the media with her story.

Brittany Higgins alleges she was raped by a former colleague in the defense minister's office after an evening work event in March 2019.

In an interview with Australia's Network 10 show "The Project" on Monday, Higgins said she tried to go home, but the unnamed colleague insisted they go to Parliament House in a taxi to "pick something up," where she passed out on a couch.

She told "The Project" she woke up to find her colleague on top of her "mid-rape," and when she repeatedly asked him to stop, he didn't. Higgins has not publicly identified her alleged rapist.

Read More