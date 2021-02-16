Maxence Muzaton recalls miracle save from crash at skiing world championships

(CNN) It might be one of the luckiest escapes in skiing, but it's not the moment Maxence Muzaton wants to be remembered for.

The French skier was competing in the men's downhill world championships in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, on Sunday when a slip at a turn caused him to lose control.

Traveling at around 120 kilometers per hour (75-mph), Muzaton spun 180 degrees in the air and hurtled down the slope before miraculously landing in reverse and spinning round to face forward.

"Getting on my skis was luck, I did not control (myself) enough in the air," 30-year-old Muzaton told CNN's Don Riddell.

"One of the luckiest escapes I've ever seen!"



How on earth has Maxence Muzaton managed to stay on his skis?! 😱#Cortina2021 pic.twitter.com/rVvG9PxeSp — Eurosport UK (@Eurosport_UK) February 14, 2021

"When I hit the ground in the switch position, I controlled the stop and the speed, but in the air I controlled nothing. Landing on my skis was, I think, luck, for sure, more than skills."

