Olympic swimming medalist charged with running alleged Australia drugs syndicate

(CNN) Former Australian swimming star Scott Miller was arrested on drugs charges in a dawn raid at his home Tuesday, with Sydney police alleging the Olympic medalist heads a gang supplying methamphetamine across New South Wales state, CNN affiliate Nine News reported.

A police statement on the arrests, which did not name Miller, 45, said detectives charged two men as part of ongoing investigations into the supply of more than 2 million Australian dollars (about $1.56 million) worth of meth concealed in candles.

"For all intents and purposes, they looked like regular candles but they weren't laced with fragrance, they were laced with death and misery," said Detective John Watson, according to Nine News.

Miller's arrest is part of a larger investigation. Earlier this year, New South Wales authorities began looking into a criminal syndicate involved in the supply of illegal drugs, mostly meth, across the state, according to the police statement.