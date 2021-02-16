London (CNN) Gay and bisexual British veterans who were stripped of their medals because of their sexuality will now be able to reclaim them, the UK government has said, as it admitted the pre-2000 policy was an "historical wrong."

Only heterosexual people were allowed to serve in the British Armed Forces until the turn of the century, and troops whose sexuality was discovered often saw their honors removed before they were discharged.

They can now apply to have them reinstated.

It comes after a legal campaign by Falklands War veteran Joe Ousalice, who was forced from the Royal Navy in 1993 for being bisexual, and who lived through poverty on his return to the country.

He previously told the BBC that, when his superiors discovered his sexuality, "they cut (the medal) off my chest with a big pair of scissors."

Read More