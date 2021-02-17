(CNN)South Korean volleyball twins Lee Jae-yeong and Lee Da-yeong have been dropped from their national and club sides amid claims of teenage bullying.
The 24-year-old sisters, two of the country's best known female athletes, have both apologized after being anonymously accused of bullying previous students at their school. In Jae-yeong's apology she referred to "actions and images from her teenage years."
Writing on her Instagram account, Da-yeong said she would reflect on herself "with deep regret on the traumas that the victims have."
"I deeply apologize for speaking and behaving as a child that gave tough memories and scars to my teammates who I have sweated and played with during my teenage years," she added.
Meanwhile, on her personal Instagram account, Jae-yeong wrote that she was "seriously sorry to those who had to suffer from my wrongful words and actions from my teenage years."
"I will never forget the wrongful words and actions I have done and will become a more mature person," she added.
Both said they wish to meet their previous schoolmates to apologize for their actions.
CNN has tried to contact the victims but has been unable to gain response as their posts about the bullying have been posted online anonymously.
In a now deleted post, an accuser wrote:
"Total of four victims are currently writing this, but there are more [victims]. We will not tell our ages. We are writing comprehensively to avoid identifying ourselves."
"We thought of just moving on with things that's happened 10 years ago, but when we saw the perpetrators' social media post, not reflecting on their own past actions, we were reminded of the past memories and are writing, hoping that they would look back on themselves."