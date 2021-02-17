UK's Prince Philip taken to London hospital after feeling unwell

By Stephanie Halasz, CNN

Updated 1423 GMT (2223 HKT) February 17, 2021

Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, in July 2020 in Windsor, England.
London (CNN)Prince Philip, the 99-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth, has been taken to a London hospital after feeling unwell, according to a Buckingham Palace press release.

"His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh was admitted to the King Edward VII Hospital in London, on Tuesday evening," the Wednesday release stated.
"The Duke's admission is a precautionary measure, on the advice of His Royal Highness's Doctor, after feeling unwell.
    "The Duke is expected to remain in hospital for a few days of observation and rest," it added.
