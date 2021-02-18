UK's Prince Philip spends a second night in hospital

By Max Foster and Sara Spary, CNN

February 18, 2021

Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, pictured here in July 2020, has spent a second night in hospital after being admitted as a "precautionary measure."

(CNN)Prince Philip has spent a second night in hospital after being admitted earlier this week as a "precautionary measure" following complaints that he was feeling unwell.

Buckingham Palace did not issue an update on the Duke of Edinburgh's health when contacted by CNN on Thursday.
The 99-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth was admitted to King Edward VII Hospital in London on Tuesday evening, Buckingham Palace said in a press release, issued Wednesday.
    According to a royal source, it was not an emergency admission and the Duke traveled to hospital by car and walked in unaided. The source added that the illness was not Covid-19 related.
    Police stand guard outisde the entrance to King Edward VII hospital in central London where Prince Philip was admitted on Tuesday.
    The Buckingham Palace press release on Wednesday said the Duke's admission was a "precautionary measure" taken on the advice of his doctor after the Prince was "feeling unwell."
    "The Duke is expected to remain in hospital for a few days of observation and rest," the press release added.
