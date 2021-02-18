    Don't be silent: How a 22-year-old woman helped bring down the Tokyo Olympics chief

    Student activist and representative of No Youth No Japan, Momoko Nojo speaks during an interview in Tokyo, Japan in this still image obtained from a video February 18, 2021.

    When a 22-year-old Japanese college student launched an online campaign against the powerful Tokyo Olympics chief and the sexist remarks he made, she was not sure it would go very far.

    But in less than two weeks, Momoko Nojo's #DontBeSilent campaign organised with other activists gathered more than 150,000 signatures, galvanising global outrage against Yoshiro Mori, the president of Tokyo 2020.
    He quit last week and has been replaced by Seiko Hashimoto, a woman who has competed in seven Olympic Games.
      The hashtag was coined in response to remarks by Mori, an octogenarian former prime minister, that women talk too much. Nojo used it on Twitter and other social media platforms to gather support for a petition calling for action against him.
      "Few petitions have got 150,000 signatures before. I thought it was really great. People take this personally too, not seeing this as only Mori's problem," said a smiling Nojo in a Zoom interview.
      Her activism, born from a year studying in Denmark, is the latest example of women outside mainstream politics in Japan taking to keyboards to bring social change in the world's third-largest economy, where gender discrimination, pay gaps and stereotyping are rampant.
      "It made me realise that this is a good opportunity to push for gender equality in Japan," said Nojo, a 4th-year economics student at Keio University in Tokyo.
