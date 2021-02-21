Violent protests over rapper's arrest and accusations of police brutality rock Catalonia for fifth day

(CNN) Angry protesters have now gathered in multiple Spanish cities for five consecutive nights, demonstrating over the dramatic arrest of rapper Pablo Hasel earlier in the week.

Thousands gathered in Barcelona on Saturday, including families and elderly protesters at the city's Plaça Universitat, where a rally began peacefully.

After passing another square, called Plaça Urquinaona, police began beating protesters, Berta Galofré Pons, a 23-year-old political scientist, told CNN. Footage from the Barcelona protests on Saturday shows multiple scuffles between demonstrators and police.

This group burned motorcycles and erected barricades before firefighters arrived on the scene, said officers.

