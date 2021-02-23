More child migrants are arriving alone in Spain's holiday islands than ever before. This is what happens to them

By Christopher Johnson

Updated 1027 GMT (1827 HKT) February 23, 2021

Abou, left, from Ivory Coast, is pictured with his foster parents Deli Delgado and Victor Afonso at Corralejo beach, an area where many boats land when they arrive in the Canary Islands from West Africa.
(CNN)Elementary school children don't typically venture far from home on their own, but 11-year-old Abou managed to cross a stretch of the Atlantic Ocean, from Africa to Europe, in the hands of strangers.

Abou, from West Africa's Ivory Coast, boarded an inflatable dinghy alongside four other children, and a mother and her baby, all bound for the Canary Islands, in search of a better life. They arrived on the island of Fuerteventura in June 2020 after a full day's journey from southern Morocco.
For years, migrants and refugees from sub-Saharan Africa have followed a well-worn path north, boarding traffickers' boats in Libya, Morocco, Tunisia and Algeria to take them across the Mediterranean to Spain and Italy.
    But as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, and measures taken to prevent the spread of the virus, many of the traditional migrant routes through Africa have been disrupted, making the Canary Islands -- an autonomous Spanish territory some 70 miles (110 km) off the coast of north-western Africa -- the new gateway for many trying to make a fresh start in Europe.
    Spain's Ministry of Foreign Affairs says around 23,000 migrants arrived in the Canary Islands from Africa in 2020 -- more than seven times the number of arrivals in 2019. And almost 2,600 of them were, like Abou, unaccompanied minors -- more than three times 2019's numbers -- Canary Islands' government data shows.
    That has left authorities there with a challenge: How to care for those who arrive safely.
    Spain had for years resisted the far-right movements seen in many other European nations, but anti-migrant sentiment has been steadily growing in recent years, alongside the rise of the country's ultranationalist Vox party.