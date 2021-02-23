British aristocrat sentenced to 10 months in prison for sexual assault at his castle

London (CNN) A relative of Queen Elizabeth II has been jailed for 10 months for sexual assault, after forcing his way into a woman's bedroom and attacking her at his Scottish castle last year.

Simon Bowes-Lyon, the Earl of Strathmore, had pleaded guilty at a previous hearing to sexually assaulting the woman during an event being held at Glamis Castle in February 2020.

The 34-year-old is the Queen's first cousin, twice removed, and a member of the Queen Mother's Bowes-Lyon family.

He was sentenced at Dundee Sheriff Court in Scotland on Tuesday. Glamis Castle, where he lives and where the attack took place, was the Queen Mother's childhood home.

The court heard that the woman was attending a three-day public relations event at the castle and had gone to bed when a drunk Bowes-Lyon went to her room at ​around 1:20 a.m. He persuaded her to ​open the door, and then pushed her onto the bed, assaulted her ​and refused to leave over the course of 20 minutes.

