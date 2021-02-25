His rescue at a London protest inspired Michelle Obama and Prince Harry. Now, Patrick Hutchinson is turning his moment into a movement

Know someone who inspires you? Click here to nominate them as a CNN Hero.

(CNN) It was a moment caught on camera -- a heroic act that thrust Patrick Hutchinson, a London father and grandfather, into the limelight.

Last summer, when he rescued a man at a London protest that had turned violent, Hutchinson unwittingly stepped onto the world stage. It wasn't something Hutchinson, now 50, had planned -- but now he is using the newfound fame for good.

"I didn't see color," Hutchinson said. "I just saw somebody who needed help."

It was June 13 and Hutchinson was at home, babysitting his grandchildren, when a friend called him. Fearful that a demonstration involving a far-right group and Black Lives Matter protesters could turn violent, the friend, Pierre Noah, asked him for help.

"Pierre twisted my arm," Hutchinson said. "The idea was to stop any of these young protesters from doing anything that they're going to regret later on. When you're Black, especially, and you end up in front of the criminal justice system, you don't always get a fair shout."