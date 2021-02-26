(CNN) Caster Semenya, the South African Olympic champion runner, has appealed to the European Court of Human Rights to end "discriminatory" testosterone limits imposed on female athletes.

Semenya is hyperandrogenous -- meaning she has naturally high levels of the male sex hormone -- and is fighting against new rules introduced in 2019 by track and field's governing body World Athletics (previously known as the IAAF) that regulate levels of the hormone in female athletes.

World Athletics said the rules were about " leveling the playing field " because, it said, testosterone "provides significant performance advantages in female athletes."

Semenya took the 800 meters gold at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics but the rules mean she will now need to take testosterone-reducing medication in order to compete internationally over distances between 400 meters and one mile -- something she has declined to do.

She is now training to qualify for the 200 meters at the postponed Tokyo Olympics, which will take place later this year.