Golfers wore red and black in honor of Tiger Woods during Sunday's play

(CNN) Golfers wore red shirts and black pants during the WGC-Workday Championship on Sunday in honor of golf legend Tiger Woods, who is hospitalized after a serious car accident last week.

Woods responded on Twitter to the gesture made by many in the golf community, including Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Thomas and Cameron Champ, who wore Woods' signature outfit.

"It is hard to explain how touching today was when I turned on the tv and saw all the red shirts," Woods wrote Sunday. "To every golfer and every fan, you are truly helping me get through this tough time."

Golfers at the Gainbridge LPGA on Sunday, including Annika Sorenstam, also wore red and black in support of Woods.

Annika Sorenstam of Sweden plays a shot on the 18th fairway during the final round of the Gainbridge LPGA at Lake Nona Golf and Country Club on Sunday in Orlando.

PGA Tour Communications tweeted a picture Sunday of maintenance staff at the Puerto Rico Open wearing red and black to honor Woods.