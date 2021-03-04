(CNN) A 17-year-old boy has died a week after being stung by a box jellyfish on a Queensland beach, Australia.

The teenager was swimming at Patterson Point, near Bamaga in Queensland, on February 22 when he was stung by the creature, CNN affiliate 7News reported

Local media have reported that it is thought to be the first death from a box jellyfish sting in 15 years.

Queensland Police confirmed to CNN on Thursday that they were preparing a report for the coroner following the sudden death of the 17-year-old, from Bamaga.

The boy was transported to hospital on February 22 after the incident, and died on March 1, police said.

Read More