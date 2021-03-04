Germany's far-right AfD becomes first party to be put under government surveillance since Nazi era

Berlin Germany's BfV domestic intelligence service has formally placed the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) under surveillance on suspicion of trying to undermine Germany's democratic constitution, a person briefed on the move said on Wednesday.

After four years ago becoming the first avowedly anti-immigrant party to enter the German parliament, the AfD now becomes the first party to be monitored in this way since the Nazi era ended in 1945.

It was propelled into the Bundestag in 2017 by voters angry with Chancellor Angela Merkel's decision to welcome more than one million migrants. But it has been ostracized by other parties, which say its rhetoric contributes to an atmosphere of hatred that encourages violence against immigrants.

The BfV's move follows a two-year review of the AfD's political platform, and will allow the agency to eavesdrop on calls and conversations involving AfD members and scrutinize party funding.

A spokeswoman for the BfV declined to comment, citing a court case brought by the AfD, but the party was furious.

