NFL picks its first Black female game official

(CNN) Maia Chaka will make history when the new National Football League season starts this year.

The NFL said Friday it has added Chaka to its roster of game officials for 2021, making her the league's first Black woman named to the position.

Chaka, a Virginia educator and erstwhile college football game official, says she's honored to be selected, but that this is also "bigger than a personal accomplishment."

"It is an accomplishment for all women, my community, and my culture," Chaka said in a statement released by the league

Chaka, previously a game official in the NCAA's Pac-12 Conference and Conference USA, also officiated in the short-lived Alliance of American Football in 2019. She entered the NFL's Officiating Development Program in 2014.

