French politician Olivier Dassault dies in helicopter crash

By Hira Humayun, CNN

Updated 0019 GMT (0819 HKT) March 8, 2021

Olivier Dassault in Paris on May 31, 2018.
Olivier Dassault in Paris on May 31, 2018.

(CNN)French politician Olivier Dassault has died in a helicopter crash in northwest France at the age of 69, CNN affiliate BFM TV reported Sunday.

President Emmanuel Macron paid tribute to the late member of parliament in a statement on Twitter, writing, "Olivier Dassault loved France."
"Captain of industry, deputy, local elected official, reserve commander in the air force: during his life, he never ceased to serve our country, to enhance its assets," Macron wrote. "His sudden death is a great loss. Thoughts to his family and loved ones."