The world needs all the doctors it can get right now. This terminal cancer patient is risking the time she has left to become one

London (CNN) Perched on her living room couch, cup of tea in hand, Krista Bose rattles off complex medical terms without the slightest hesitation, then pauses to patiently explain each one in layman's terms as if speaking to her own patient. Bose, though, is the patient, and what she's describing is her own prognosis.

"I feel like keeping my medical hat on has helped me in a lot of ways," she explained over a recent Zoom call.

Aged 27, Bose is battling cancer for a second time . The first bout cost her some of the bones and most of the muscle in her left leg. Metal rods have taken the place of the bones and strength training has helped rebuild some of the muscle.

Bose is so well-versed in medicine because she's just 14 weeks shy of qualifying as a doctor in the UK.

But for the last four months, it's not just cancer that's stood between her and a medical degree, it's Covid-19.

