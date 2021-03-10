(CNN) A serving London Metropolitan Police officer has been arrested in connection with the disappearance of a 33-year-old woman, the police service said Tuesday in a statement.

Detectives investigating the disappearance of Sarah Everard arrested the officer Tuesday evening in Kent, southern England, according to a police statement.

Everard was last seen on March 3 in Clapham, south London.

Police search a pond in the hunt for Sarah Everard on March 9.

The police officer remains in custody at a London police station, police said.

"A woman has also been arrested at the same location on suspicion of assisting an offender," the statement added. "She has also been taken into custody at a London police station."

