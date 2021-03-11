London (CNN) The disappearance of Sarah Everard, a 33-year-old marketing executive, while walking home in London one evening has sparked an outpouring on social media from women sharing their own experiences of sexual assault and harassment.

Many have also exchanged notes on the habitual precautions they take to try to stay safe when they walk alone -- and voiced their anger and frustration that this feels necessary.

The fact that a serving Metropolitan Police officer has been arrested on suspicion of Everard's kidnap and murder has only added to the sense of threat. Police searching for Everard, who was last seen on March 3 in Clapham, London, have found what appear to be human remains in woodland in Kent, the force confirmed late Wednesday.