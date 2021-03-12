    Andy Murray pulls out of Dubai Open after arrival of fourth child

    By Toyin Owoseje, CNN

    Updated 1753 GMT (0153 HKT) March 12, 2021

    Andy Murray and Kim Sears attend the &quot;Andy Murray: Resurfacing&quot; world premiere in London on November 25, 2019.
    Andy Murray and Kim Sears attend the "Andy Murray: Resurfacing" world premiere in London on November 25, 2019.

    London (CNN)Andy Murray has pulled out of next week's Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships after the birth of his fourth child.

    Matt Gentry, publicist for the two-time Wimbledon winner, told CNN Friday that reports that Murray's wife, Kim Sears, had given birth and that Murray had withdrawn from the tournament in Dubai as a result were true, but he declined to comment further.
    Earlier Friday, Roger Federer, the 20-time grand slam champion, said he was withdrawing from the esame tournament in order to focus on his training.
      Roger Federer withdraws from upcoming tournament after making his tennis return
      Roger Federer withdraws from upcoming tournament after making his tennis return
      Murray and Sears, his childhood sweetheart,