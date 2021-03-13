200 opposition activists detained at democratic forum in Moscow. Russian authorities says they were breaking Covid-19 protocol

Moscow (CNN) Around 200 opposition activists were detained in Moscow on Saturday, according to a statement from Russia's Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The detentions are the latest in a series of crackdowns sustained by members of the opposition following Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny's arrest and imprisonment

Navalny was detained in January on his arrival from Germany, where he spent five months recovering from Novichok poisoning he blamed on the Russian government . The Kremlin has repeatedly denied any involvement.

On Saturday, municipal deputies from Russia's regions gathered in the Russian capital to discuss parliamentary and local elections -- which are scheduled for September -- at a forum held by United Democrats, a project aimed at supporting competitive election, according to their website.

Opposition activist Ilya Yashin said 40 minutes into the event, police broke up the forum and detained around 150 deputies.

