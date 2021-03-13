London police officer charged with murder of Sarah Everard

London (CNN) A London Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with the kidnap and murder of 33-year-old Sarah Everard, whose disappearance on a walk home has reignited a national debate in Britain on women's safety and sexual assault.

Officer Wayne Couzens, 48, is scheduled to appear at Westminster Magistrates Court on Saturday for his first hearing, according to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).

Everard disappeared on March 3 while walking in Clapham, south London, prompting an extensive police search in the area.

Her remains were eventually found more than 50 miles from where she was last seen. A post-mortem examination will now take place on Everard's remains.

Couzens, a police officer whose "primary role was uniformed patrol duties of diplomatic premises," was arrested in Kent on Tuesday. He was charged on Friday, according to a statement from Rosemary Ainslie, the CPS' head of special crime.

Read More