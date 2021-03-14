Charlie Hebdo cartoon of Meghan Markle and Queen sparks outrage

(CNN) French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo has prompted outrage after releasing a cartoon depicting the UK's Queen Elizabeth kneeling on the neck of Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, invoking the death of George Floyd.

The cover image cartoon came days after Meghan and her husband Harry made a series of damning accusations against the royal family in an interview with Oprah Winfrey -- including that the skin tone of the couple's child, Archie, was discussed as a potential issue before he was born.

The couple would not reveal who had made the remarks, but said it wasn't Queen Elizabeth II or her husband, Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh. In the interview, Meghan also described having regular suicidal thoughts during her pregnancy and brief time as a working royal, and the couple said the palace had offered Meghan and Archie inadequate security and protection.

The cartoon was published Saturday.

The cartoon, published Saturday, is titled "WHY MEGHAN QUIT BUCKINGHAM," with Meghan drawn to say: "Because I couldn't breathe anymore!"