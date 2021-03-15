PSG's Angel Di Maria and Marquinhos victims of burglary during match

(CNN)Paris Saint-Germain star Angel Di Maria was withdrawn during his side's loss to Nantes on Sunday after he received news that his home had been burgled, AFP reported.
PSG told AFP that Di Maria was one of two players who were victims of burglaries during the game.
A source close to the investigation told AFP on Monday that although the burglary took place in the presence of Di Maria's family at their home in Hauts-de-Seine, there was no violence.
CNN has contacted Di Maria's representatives and Paris prosecutors for comment. PSG is yet to comment.
PSG's sporting director Leonardo was seen on his mobile phone in the stands during the second half of Sunday's game.
A brief discussion followed between Leonardo and manager Mauricio Pochettino, who was on the touchline.
Di Maria was replaced soon after by fellow Argentine Leandro Paredes in the 62nd minute and was immediately escorted down the tunnel by Pochettino. The midfielder later returned to the bench.
The Argentine's home was not the only one to be burgled during the time of the game.
A statement on behalf of Brazilian defender and club captain Marquinhos said his parents' home had also been burgled with his family on the premises.