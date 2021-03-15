(CNN) Cyclist Primoz Roglic showed remarkable resilience in the final stage of the Paris-Nice race on Sunday after crashing twice -- dislocating his shoulder in the first -- and losing the large lead he had accumulated.

The Slovenian, who came into the eighth and final stage of the prestigious race with almost a minute lead, crashed on a descent after 22 kilometers and, after finishing, he confirmed he had dislocated his shoulder in the fall.

As a result of the crash, Roglic was sucked back into the peloton with his shorts ripped and with cuts and bruises on his legs.