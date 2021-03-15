    Cyclist Primoz Roglic crashes twice, suffers a dislocated shoulder, loses race lead, but still finishes

    By Ben Morse, CNN

    Updated 1234 GMT (2034 HKT) March 15, 2021

    Slovenia's Roglic wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey rides after falling during the eighth stage of the Paris-Nice race.

    (CNN)Cyclist Primoz Roglic showed remarkable resilience in the final stage of the Paris-Nice race on Sunday after crashing twice -- dislocating his shoulder in the first -- and losing the large lead he had accumulated.

    The Slovenian, who came into the eighth and final stage of the prestigious race with almost a minute lead, crashed on a descent after 22 kilometers and, after finishing, he confirmed he had dislocated his shoulder in the fall.
    As a result of the crash, Roglic was sucked back into the peloton with his shorts ripped and with cuts and bruises on his legs.
        Roglic crosses the finish line of the eighth stage of the Paris-Nice race.