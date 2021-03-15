Women's groups lose legal battle over UK's falling rape prosecutions as nation grapples with gender-based violence

London (CNN)Campaigners have lost a challenge against the UK's prosecution service over the dramatically falling rate of rape prosecutions, at a critical juncture for women's rights in the country.
The UK Court of Appeal dismissed a case brought by women's groups against the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) on Monday over prosecution rates, which fell by 30% between 2018 and 2020.
The UK is currently facing a reckoning on gender-based violence in the wake of the murder of 33-year-old Sarah Everard earlier this month, and anger over the way that London police broke up a vigil for Everard on Saturday.
The case heard on Monday was originally brought before the UK High Court by the Centre for Women's Justice and End Violence Against Women (EVAW) in early 2020. In a judgment delivered online, three of the UK's senior judges concluded that "the summary of evidence deployed by the Director of Public Prosecutions undermines the grounds advanced by the claimant," and scrapped the case.
The campaigners alleged that there had been a "covert" policy change in the way the CPS prosecuted rape cases, which led to the fall in the number of prosecutions.
Prosecution rates dropped by 30% between 2019-2020 compared with the previous year, according to CPS data. More than 55,000 rapes were recorded in 2019-2020 but only 1.4% resulted in a charge or summons, the CPS data said.
Director of Public Prosecutions Max Hill QC said that "rape in particular is an abhorrent crime and one of the most complex to prosecute," and that the legal test that guides every decision to prosecute those cases "has not changed."
"Independent inspectors have found no evidence