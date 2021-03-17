Sabine Schmitz, 'Queen of the Nürburgring,' dead at 51

(CNN)Tributes have flooded in for German racing driver Sabine Schmitz, who has died at the age of 51.
Widely known as the "Queen of the Nürburgring," Schmitz was one of motor racing's highest-profile female drivers and a regular guest on UK TV motoring show "Top Gear."
She died on Tuesday after a "brave fight against cancer," according to a tweet from Frikadelli Racing, a motorsport team Schmitz founded with husband Klaus Abbelen, a fellow racing driver.
"Klaus Abbelen and all relatives and friends are deeply saddened by the immeasurable loss," the tweet reads.