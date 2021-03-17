    Sabine Schmitz, 'Queen of the Nürburgring,' dead at 51

    By Jack Guy, CNN

    Updated 1154 GMT (1954 HKT) March 17, 2021

    Schmitz grew up near Germany's legendary Nürburgring circuit.

    (CNN)Tributes have flooded in for German racing driver Sabine Schmitz, who has died at the age of 51.

    Widely known as the "Queen of the Nürburgring," Schmitz was one of motor racing's highest-profile female drivers and a regular guest on UK TV motoring show "Top Gear."
    She died on Tuesday after a "brave fight against cancer," according to a tweet from Frikadelli Racing, a motorsport team Schmitz founded with husband Klaus Abbelen, a fellow racing driver.
      "Klaus Abbelen and all relatives and friends are deeply saddened by the immeasurable loss," the tweet reads.
        Schmitz went on to make regular appearances on British motoring show &quot;Top Gear.&quot;