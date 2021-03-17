Sabine Schmitz, 'Queen of the Nürburgring,' dead at 51

(CNN) Tributes have flooded in for German racing driver Sabine Schmitz, who has died at the age of 51.

ü Widely known as the "Queen of the N rburgring ," Schmitz was one of motor racing's highest-profile female drivers and a regular guest on UK TV motoring show "Top Gear."

She died on Tuesday after a "brave fight against cancer," according to a tweet from Frikadelli Racing, a motorsport team Schmitz founded with husband Klaus Abbelen, a fellow racing driver.

"Klaus Abbelen and all relatives and friends are deeply saddened by the immeasurable loss," the tweet reads.