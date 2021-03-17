    Tennis player Damir Dzumhur faces disciplinary probe, fined for walking off court

    Story by Reuters

    Updated 0848 GMT (1648 HKT) March 17, 2021

    Damir Dzumhur has been fined by the ATP.
    Damir Dzumhur has been fined and will face a further probe after the Bosnian walked off court in anger over a line call during his second qualifying round match on Sunday in the ATP 500 event at Acapulco, Mexico.

    Dzumhur, who reached a career-high ranking of 23rd in 2018, was serving at 5-5, 40-40 in the opening set against Botic van de Zandschulp when a forehand from his Dutch opponent was called in by the line judge.
      Dzumhur approached the chair umpire asking for the call to be overruled but to no avail and then lost his cool. He subsequently lost the service game to trail 6-5.
        An infuriated Dzumhur continued remonstrating with the chair umpire during the change of ends and received a code violation. After returning to court he again said something to the umpire dur