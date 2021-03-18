(CNN) More than 500 people in the United Kingdom were put on do-not-resuscitate orders without their consent or their carers' consent during the coronavirus pandemic , according to a study released by England's care watchdog on Thursday.

Out of 2,048 adult social care providers who responded to the CQC's information request, 5.2% (508 out of 9,679) of DNACPR decisions put in place since March 17, 2020 "had not been agreed in discussion with the person, their relative or carer," it said. In one care home, everyone over 80 with dementia had a DNACPR order applied, the report found.

The CQC report includes at least one case study of a man, identified only as Jim, whose death may have involved an involuntary order not to resuscitate.

"Jim, who was in his 80s, was taken to hospital at the beginning of the pandemic after becoming unwell with a chest infection. Jim, who still worked, had normally been fit, well and active and went out most weeks in his car to visit friends or go to the cinema," the report said.

"About 12 hours after being admitted to hospital Jim called [his daughter] Melanie. He was upset and confused, and told her he had signed away his life and was going to die. He told her that a doctor had put an order in place that they wouldn't restart his heart if it stopped. He was upset that he had agreed to it because he didn't want to die."

Jim's daughter Melanie told the commission she had tried to speak to medical and nursing staff about the decision, the report said.

"Because Jim was able to make decisions about his care, no one had discussed the decision with her," according to the report. "However, she was concerned that her dad was vulnerable because he was ill, likely to be confused as he had a bad infection, and he was all alone. She felt he would have just gone with what they told him."

Jim died in the hospital, the report said.