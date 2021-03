(CNN) More than 500 people in the United Kingdom were put on do-not-resuscitate orders without their consent or their carers' consent during the coronavirus pandemic, according to a study released by England's care watchdog on Thursday.

"From the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, there were concerns that 'do not attempt cardiopulmonary resuscitation' (DNACPR) decisions were being made without involving people, or their families and/or carers if so wished, and were being applied to groups of people, rather than taking into account each person's individual circumstances," the Care Quality Commission (CQC) study said.

Out of 2,048 adult social care providers who responded to the CQC's information request, 5.2% (508 out of 9,679) of DNACPR decisions put in place since March 17, 2020 "had not been agreed in discussion with the person, their relative or carer," it said. In one care home, everyone over 80 with dementia had a DNACPR order applied, the report found.

do-not-resuscitate order is a medical order that tells health care professionals not to perform cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) if a patient stops breathing or their heart stops beating. It's an agreement that a doctor will write after discussion with a patient who agrees that this is what they want. If the patient isn't able to have such a discussion, the patient's family can make that choice.

The CQC report includes at least one case study of a man, identified only as Jim, whose death may have involved an involuntary order not to resuscitate.

Read More