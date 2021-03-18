London (CNN) Police in England and Wales are set to record misogyny as a hate crime on an experimental basis from this autumn, a government minister has said, as the UK faces a reckoning on violence against women.

Susan Williams, a Conservative in the House of Lords and a junior minister in the Home Office, said in Parliament Wednesday that on an experimental basis, the government "will ask police forces to identify and record any crimes of violence against the person, including stalking and harassment, as well as sexual offenses where the victim perceives it to have been motivated by a hostility based on their sex."

The move will not require a change in the law as it is already possible to categorize these offenses as hate crimes. Williams said the reason the move is experimental is because the UK's Law Commission had said the designation wouldn't guarantee greater effectiveness in bringing justice to offenders.

Numerous prominent campaign groups in the UK had been pushing for misogyny to be designated a hate crime for some time. However, the murder of Sarah Everard has forced a national conversation about the violence, harassment and intimidation that women face.