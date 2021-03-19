Spanish porn star charged with reckless homicide after toad venom death

(CNN) Spanish porn star Nacho Vidal has been charged with reckless homicide after a man died during a ceremony involving toad venom.

Vidal, whose real name is Ignacio Jordà González, was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter in May following an 11-month investigation, according to a statement at the time from Spain's law enforcement agency, the Guardia Civil.

The investigation showed the victim, a photographer, died after participating in a "spiritual or mystical" ceremony in July 2019 in the town of Enguera, near Valencia, in eastern Spain, according to a statement from a court in Xàtiva, a town in the province of Valencia.

The ritual, which took place in Vidal's home, involved inhaling venomous vapors from the burning of scales from a Bufo alvarius toad, according to the statement.

Vidal's lawyer, Daniel Salvador of the firm Vosseler Lawyers, declined to comment on the case when contacted by CNN Friday. Salvador told CNN in June that the death was a "tragic accident" and that his client was not responsible.

