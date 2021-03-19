NCAA is called out over the poor amenities for women players vs the men at tournament sites

(CNN) The NCAA has come under fire over the lack of amenities, notably the workout equipment, at the women's basketball tournament compared with the men's event this year.

The contrast was first highlighted by Stanford sports performance coach Ali Kershner who posted two photos on Instagram. One photo, according to Kershner, was the men's setup showing benches and other types of weight equipment. The other photo of the women's setup shows a set of free weights and some yoga mats.

In her post, Kershner included the handles for NCAA women's basketball, the NCAA and March Madness, saying, "this needs to be addressed."

"These women want and deserve to be given the same opportunities," Kershner wrote. "Not only that -- three weeks in a bubble and no access to DBs above 30's until the sweet 16? In a year defined by a fight for equality this is a chance to have a conversation and get better."

