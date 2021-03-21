    Sevilla goalkeeper Bono makes himself the unlikely hero with remarkable last-minute equalizer

    By Matias Grez, CNN

    Updated 1642 GMT (0042 HKT) March 21, 2021

    Yassine Bounou wheels away in celebration after scoring Sevilla's equalizer

    (CNN)Sevilla grabbed a dramatic last-second equalizer in Saturday's La Liga clash against Valladolid -- and the goal came from the unlikeliest of sources.

    Losing 1-0 and desperate to try and salvage at least a point from the match, Sevilla goalkeeper Yassine 'Bono' Bounou ran the length of the pitch to join the attack for his team's final corner of the game.
    After a mix up in the Valladolid defense, the ball found its way to Bono eight yards from goal and the Moroccan keeper showed poise and composure befitting of a striker to slot the ball into the net.
      Cue wild scenes as Bono was mobbed by his team and the entire Sevilla bench.
        Yassine Bono calmly slots the ball home.
