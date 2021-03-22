Olympic surfing hopeful Katherine Diaz, 22, killed by lightning while training

(CNN) A 22-year-old Olympic surfing hopeful from El Salvador has died while training for an upcoming qualifying competition, the country's National Institute for Sport (INDES) has confirmed.

Katherine Diaz was in the water at El Tunco beach in south-west El Salvador on Friday when she was reportedly struck by lightning

"We raise a prayer for the eternal rest of her soul and we express our most sincere condolences to her family," INDES said in a statement.

"Katherine came over to hug her [friend], as soon as she finished hugging her, the noise was heard," Diaz's uncle, Beto Diaz, who says he was in the water with her, told a newspaper in El Salvador . "She, the friend, was thrown by the force of the lightning strike too, the board threw me back. Katherine died instantly."

The International Surfing Association (ISA) 2021 Surf City El Salvador World Surfing Games are set to be held from May 29 to June 6 at the La Bocana and El Sunzal beaches and will act as the final qualifying tournament for Tokyo 2020, where surfing will be making its debut Olympic appearance.