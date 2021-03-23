Putin gets coronavirus vaccine behind closed doors

Moscow (CNN)Russian President Vladimir Putin received a Covid-19 vaccination on Tuesday without fuss or fanfare according to the Kremlin, more than three months after qualifying to do so.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told CNN: "Putin was vaccinated against the coronavirus. (He) feels good. Tomorrow he has a full working day."
No video or images of the vaccination process were immediately made available. Earlier, the Kremlin said it would not be a public event, unusual for a Russian leader who frequently poses for the cameras -- sometimes shirtless.
Earlier on Tuesday, Peskov said that the reason the vaccination was not being recorded was because Putin "doesn't like" being vaccinated on camera, before adding, "you will have to take our word for it."
When asked why the Russian leader is not planning to show his vaccination process for publicity, Peskov said Putin does a lot to promote getting vaccinated, adding: "The President devotes a fairly significant part of his working time to events, talks, meetings related to vaccination, vaccine production, and so on and so forth.
"As for vaccination under the cameras, he has never been a supporter [of it], he doesn't like it," Peskov said.
The Kremlin spokesman also said the type of vaccine used will not be revealed, but did say that it will be one of the three Russian vaccines that have been approved: Sputnik V, EpiVacCorona or CoviVac.
"We deliberately do not say what kind of vaccine the president will take, all the while noting that all three Russian vaccines are absolutely reliable and effective," Peskov said.
