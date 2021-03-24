Netherlands hope to highlight Qatar migrant workers' situation

The Netherlands team hope that this week's start of the World Cup qualifiers in Europe will highlight the plight of migrant workers in Qatar and help to improve their working conditions.

"A lot of attention is now focused on whether we should go there if we qualify," coach Frank de Boer told news conference on the eve of his team's opening Group G match against Turkey in Istanbul, amid growing controversy at home over Qatar's hosting of the 2022 finals.

"It is right to ask that question ... Everyone knows that what is happening there is not good," he said, before referring to a Dutch football association (KNVB) statement ruling out a boycott.

"Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International have said that if we go there, we can better promote the cause."

