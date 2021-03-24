(CNN) Britain's Queen Elizabeth II has a new great-grandson, after her eldest granddaughter, Zara Tindall, gave birth at home on Sunday evening.

Her husband, Mike Tindall , who has captained the English rugby team, announced the birth during an episode of his podcast , "The Good, The Bad and The Rugby," published Wednesday.

The baby boy was born on the bathroom floor of their home around 6 p.m., after he "arrived very quickly."

"It was running to the gym, get a mat, get into the bathroom, get the mat on the floor, towels down, brace, brace, brace," said Tindall.

Zara Tindall is the daughter of Princess Anne , the Queen's second child, and a first cousin of Princes William and Harry . The arrival is the monarch's 10th great-grandchild and is 22nd in line to the throne.

