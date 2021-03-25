    Vasek Pospisil 'sorry' for expletive-laden rant at ATP boss in Miami

    Updated 1147 GMT (1947 HKT) March 25, 2021

    Vasek Pospisil faced Mackenzie McDonald in the first round of the Miami Open.
    Canadian Vasek Pospisil apologized for his on-court conduct and a profanity-laced rant aimed at ATP Tour chief Andrea Gaudenzi during his first-round loss to American Mackenzie McDonald at the Miami Open on Wednesday.

    The tantrum, which included angrily hitting a ball out of the court and shouting at the chair umpire, began when the world No. 67 smashed his racket on the court late in the first set of his 6-3 4-6 6-3 defeat.
    A verbal abuse penalty on set point then cost him the first set and Pospisil launched into an expletive-laden tirade against Gaudenzi, who he said had been "screaming" at him in a meeting on Tuesday for "trying to unite the players."
        "For an hour and a half. The leader of the ATP. Get him out here. Why am I supporting this?" Pospisil said to chair umpire Arnaud Gabas, threatening to sue the ATP if he was defaulted.
