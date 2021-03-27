Russian socialite TV host under fire for interview with serial rapist

Moscow (CNN) A Russian socialite and TV personality is under fire for interviewing a convicted rapist following his release from prison.

Ksenia Sobchak interviewed 70-year-old Viktor Mokhov who was sentenced in 2005 to 17 years in prison for the kidnap and rape of two teenage girls, whom he kept in a basement for almost four years.

Mokhov -- known as the "Skopin maniac" -- starved, beat, raped and poisoned the girls with tear gas, according to the country's Interior Ministry. One of the girls became pregnant and had three children, two in captivity, according to Russian media reports, and the girls were released in 2004.

Sobchak, the daughter of a former St. Petersburg mayor who, after her father's death, found fame as a reality TV show host, posted the interview to her YouTube channel on Monday, sparking outrage.

