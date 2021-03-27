Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar says he's tested positive for Covid-19

(CNN)Legendary Indian cricket player Sachin Tendulkar has announced he tested positive for Covid-19.
In a tweet Saturday, Tendulkar -- widely considered the greatest batsman of all time -- said he was experiencing mild symptoms. Others at his home had tested negative, he added.
"I've quarantined myself at home and am following all the necessary protocols as advised by my doctors," he said in the tweet. "I want to thank all the healthcare professionals who are supporting me and many others across the country."
Tendulkar retired from cricket in 2013. His cricket career spanned 24 years, in which time he amassed a record 15,921 runs -- making him the highest run scorer in Test history.
Tendulkar's announcement comes as India experiences a spike in Covid-19 cases.