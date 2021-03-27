Boris Johnson condemns 'disgraceful' attacks on police at Bristol protest

(CNN)UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has condemned protests in the city of Bristol that saw demonstrators clash with police over a controversial policing bill for a second weekend in a row. Critics say the bill would curtail the right to demonstrate in the UK.
In a tweet Saturday, Johnson said the protests saw "disgraceful attacks against police officers in Bristol."
"Our officers should not have to face having bricks, bottles and fireworks being thrown at them by a mob intent on violence and causing damage to property," he said.
People took to the streets on Friday evening -- the third protest in a week -- to voice their opposition to the bill, with more protests expected across the UK over the weekend.
Crowds walked through Bristol city center -- past the site of the site of the now-toppled statue of slave trader Edward Colston -- and ended up outside Bridewell police station, which had stones hurled at it by demonstrators last weekend.
More than 1,000 people were in attendance, according to Avon and Somerset police, and protesters could be heard shouting "peaceful protest" and "shame on you" at officers.
Videos circulating online show appear to show demonstrators being shoved to the floor and hit with riot shields.
A journalist for the Daily Mirror tweeted a video of officers apparently forcefully moving him out of the way and seemingly hitting him with batons as he can be heard shouting, "I'm press!"