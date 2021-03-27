Boris Johnson condemns 'disgraceful' attacks on police at Bristol protest

(CNN) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has condemned protests in the city of Bristol that saw demonstrators clash with police over a controversial policing bill for a second weekend in a row. Critics say the bill would curtail the right to demonstrate in the UK.

In a tweet Saturday, Johnson said the protests saw "disgraceful attacks against police officers in Bristol."

"Our officers should not have to face having bricks, bottles and fireworks being thrown at them by a mob intent on violence and causing damage to property," he said.

People took to the streets on Friday evening -- the third protest in a week -- to voice their opposition to the bill, with more protests expected across the UK over the weekend.

Demonstrators hold placards on Friday during a protest against the policing bill in Bristol.

Crowds walked through Bristol city center -- past the site of the site of the now-toppled statue of slave trader Edward Colston -- and ended up outside Bridewell police station, which had stones hurled at it by demonstrators last weekend.

Read More