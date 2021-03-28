Doctors warn Paris ICUs could be overwhelmed by Covid-19 surge

London (CNN) Dozens of doctors from the Paris public hospital group (AP-HP) warned on Sunday they were preparing to have to triage patients in the next two weeks, amid fears of surging Covid-19 cases in the French capital.

In an op-ed, published in the Journal du Dimanche newspaper , 41 ICU and emergency doctors pointed to a "glaring mismatch between needs and available resources" and warned that "we already know that our capacities will be exceeded" in two weeks time.

"We will be forced to select which patients get access to the ICUs and which do not in order to save as many lives as possible. This triage will involve all patients, Covid and non-Covid, especially regarding access to critical care for adult patients," the op-ed read.

As of Saturday night, there were 1,429 patients in ICU in the Ile-de-France region alone, where Paris is located, according to data published by the French health authority, Santé Publique France. The head of the regional health agency (ARS) for Ile-de-France, Aurélien Rousseau, tweeted last week that it aimed to increase ICU beds in the region to 2,250, to cope with rising infections.

The Parisian doctors wrote in their op-ed they had "never experienced such a situation, even during the worst terrorist attacks in recent years," referring to the November 2015 terror attacks in Paris that killed 130 people and wounded 494.

