(CNN) On his website he describes himself as "probably the fastest man in professional cycling" and "hungry for more."

The latter part of that description proved prescient on Sunday as Irish cycling star Sam Bennett said he "made a mistake" by eating too much during the 83rd edition of the Gent-Wevelgem.

The 30-year-old was pictured throwing up whilst still riding his bike during the grueling event, which runs 247 kilometers through an unforgiving mix of terrain in Belgium, providing evidence of just how hard the sport of cycling can be.

The Deceuninck-QuickStep rider came into the race off the back of victory in the Classic Brugge-De Panne and had been keeping pace with the leading group before his nutritional intake came back to haunt him.

"I went a bit too much into the red and although I managed to hang in, I paid for this later as my legs were full of lactic acid," Bennett said after the race.

