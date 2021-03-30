(CNN) An alleged Mafia fugitive who had been on the run since 2014 was arrested by police in the Dominican Republic thanks to his hobby as a YouTube chef.

Marc Feren Claude Biart, a 53-year-old suspected member of the 'Ndrangheta mafia organization , arrived in Milan, Italy, on Monday following his arrest on March 24, according to a statement from Italy's financial police.

Biart is Italian-Dutch and is accused of drug trafficking for the Cacciola clan of the 'Ndrangheta between Italy and the Netherlands, said Italy's national gendarmerie.

He had been living a quiet life in the tourist town of Boca Chica, Dominican Republic, not far from the country's capital, Santo Domingo, said police.

Investigators say they recognized Biart's tattoos in videos posted on YouTube.

In Boca Chica he was known simply as Marc, and was cautious in his movements, according to police. However, police say Biart posted videos cooking Italian recipes on YouTube alongside his wife.

