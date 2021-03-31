Italy expels two Russian officials over espionage case

Rome (CNN) Italy is expelling two Russian officials in connection with an espionage case, Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said Wednesday on his Facebook page.

The expulsions followed the arrest Tuesday of an Italian navy captain and the detention of a Russian military officer who is stationed in Rome, both on charges of espionage.

The two men were "caught in flagranti and by surprise" and were arrested right after the Italian navy captain gave classified information to the Russian officer 'in exchange for money,'" the Carabinieri, or Italian paramilitary police, said in a press release.

The Russian officer's position was being evaluated because of his diplomatic status, the press release said.

Di Maio did not name the two people who were being expelled and it was not immediately clear who the second person concerned could be.

Read More