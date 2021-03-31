Russia registers world's first Covid-19 vaccine for animals

(CNN) As governments across the globe scramble to secure Covid-19 vaccine doses for humans, Russia has registered the world's first coronavirus vaccine for animals, state media outlet TASS reported Wednesday.

The vaccine is named Carnivak-Cov, TASS said, citing Konstantin Savenkov, the deputy head of Russia's Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance (Rosselkhoznadzor.)

"Carnivak-Cov, a sorbate inactivated vaccine against the coronavirus infection for carnivorous animals, developed by Rosselkhoznadzor's Federal Center for Animal Health, has been registered in Russia. So far, it is the world's first and only product for preventing Covid-19 in animals," Savenkov said Wednesday.

The vaccine will likely go into mass production as early as April, according to the TASS report.

Clinical trials of Carnivak-Cov began last October, Savenkov said. The research involved dogs, cats, foxes, Arctic foxes, minks and other animals.

